Greens says Australia is at risk of creating ‘lost generation’

The leader of the Greens says Australia is at risk of creating a “lost generation” if those under 30 aren’t given the chance to help with the country’s economic recovery due to the coronavirus.

Adam Bandt joined Tom Elliott on Tuesday to discuss his party’s Invest To Recover policy.

Anyone under 30 would be guaranteed a job, a better income or a free place at a university or TAFE, under the policy.

He said the coronavirus crisis demanded a depression-era style response, economically, with those involved to help with government projects.

“It’s going to take a while for the private sector to get back on its feet,” Mr Bandt explained.

“We’ve got to come up with projects that benefit the country and give people the option to do this.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about it