3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why an indigenous senator doesn’..

Why an indigenous senator doesn’t want to ‘change the date’

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Why an indigenous senator doesn’t want to ‘change the date’

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has called for Australia Day to be commemorated as a day of mourning and says plans to change the date are not addressing the real issues.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, the indigenous politician said “by changing the date, by moving the date, we’re just kicking the can down the road.”

“I’m not a big fan of changing the date.”

Australia Day has become an increasingly divisive public holiday, with pressure mounting on the federal government to change the date every year.

“We can’t continue to celebrate a day that reflects a day deep hurt, loss and trauma,” she said.

“Do we just stand still and wait for others?”

Ms Thorpe says it’s all about the perspective in which you view January 26.

“What are we celebrating is the question.

“Are we celebrating the attempted annihilation of this country’s first people? Because that’s what it feels like.

“Once we learn together what actually occurred, what this day represents, for all people who live in this country, then we can learn together, we can heal together, and we can come together to celebrate a day where we are united.

“But we can’t continue this 26th of January flag waving event when half of the country is mourning.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332