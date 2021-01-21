Why an indigenous senator doesn’t want to ‘change the date’

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe has called for Australia Day to be commemorated as a day of mourning and says plans to change the date are not addressing the real issues.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, the indigenous politician said “by changing the date, by moving the date, we’re just kicking the can down the road.”

“I’m not a big fan of changing the date.”

Australia Day has become an increasingly divisive public holiday, with pressure mounting on the federal government to change the date every year.

“We can’t continue to celebrate a day that reflects a day deep hurt, loss and trauma,” she said.

“Do we just stand still and wait for others?”

Ms Thorpe says it’s all about the perspective in which you view January 26.

“What are we celebrating is the question.

“Are we celebrating the attempted annihilation of this country’s first people? Because that’s what it feels like.

“Once we learn together what actually occurred, what this day represents, for all people who live in this country, then we can learn together, we can heal together, and we can come together to celebrate a day where we are united.

“But we can’t continue this 26th of January flag waving event when half of the country is mourning.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below