3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Greens Senator wins defamation case..

Greens Senator wins defamation case against David Leyonhjelm

5 hours ago
3aw news

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has won her defamation case against former politician David Leyonhjelm.

She has been awarded $120,000 in damages, plus interest, in the federal court.

Ms Hanson-Young sued her then colleague over comments he made in 2018.

Their dispute was sparked with a comment Mr Leyonhjelm made in parliament amid a debate on legislation seeking to prevent violence against women.

Ms Hanson-Young says she’ll be donating the money to two charities.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332