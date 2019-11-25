Greens Senator wins defamation case against David Leyonhjelm

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has won her defamation case against former politician David Leyonhjelm.

She has been awarded $120,000 in damages, plus interest, in the federal court.

Ms Hanson-Young sued her then colleague over comments he made in 2018.

Their dispute was sparked with a comment Mr Leyonhjelm made in parliament amid a debate on legislation seeking to prevent violence against women.

Ms Hanson-Young says she’ll be donating the money to two charities.