Greg Chappell’s frank response over claims of a lack of communication with players

Former Australian selector Greg Chappell believes the National Selection Panel’s communication with players is “very clear” following claims of the contrary in the last 12 months.

Chappell who officially stepped down from his role as a selector after Australia retained the Ashes earlier this year served on the panel on multiple occasions after his playing days, with his most recent stint beginning in 2016.

However, with competition for spots across all three formats in the national team at a premium, several players have publicly criticised the communication they’ve had with selectors over their place in the Australian set up.

Chappell told The Cricket Show that players can often forget the conversations they have with selectors.

“I think some of the players forget some of the conversations,” Chappell said.

“I know having been in a lot of the discussions that communication with the players is pretty good, they get advised when they’re selected.

“The Chairman of Selectors rings anyone who’s newly selected and rings anyone who’s been left out of the team who’s played in the previous Test match or One-Day game or T20 match or last tour.

“They know why they’re not playing and even without the Chairman of Selectors telling them, I think they’ve generally got a pretty good idea.

“Sometimes when you don’t get a message that you enjoy you probably forget that it took place, I think the communication is very clear, players know what they’ve got to do.

“The Chairman of Selectors also talks to state coaches to let them know where their player is at, so the system works pretty well.

“Those that are saying they aren’t being communicated with probably aren’t listening very well.”

It comes after Cricket Australia announced George Bailey would join the selection panel following the conclusion of his playing career with Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes in early February.

He will join the three man selection panel alongside national selector Trevor Hohns and head coach Justin Langer.

Chappell captained Australia and played 87 Tests for Australia, scoring 7,110 runs at an average of 53.86.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images.