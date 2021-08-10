Greg Hunt delivers some encouraging news on the vaccine rollout

The federal health minister says there will be enough doses of the Moderna vaccine in Australia by the end of the year to cover the eligible Australian population.

Moderna became the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Australia’s drug regulator this week.

Greg Hunt told Neil Mitchell 10 million doses would arrive before the end of this year, with another 15 million to come next year.

Mr Hunt said the country was making good progress.

“Everybody who wants to be vaccinated this year, can be,” he said.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)