3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Greg Hunt delivers some encouraging..

Greg Hunt delivers some encouraging news on the vaccine rollout

15 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Greg Hunt delivers some encouraging news on the vaccine rollout

The federal health minister says there will be enough doses of the Moderna vaccine in Australia by the end of the year to cover the eligible Australian population.

Moderna became the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by Australia’s drug regulator this week.

Greg Hunt told Neil Mitchell 10 million doses would arrive before the end of this year, with another 15 million to come next year.

Mr Hunt said the country was making good progress.

“Everybody who wants to be vaccinated this year, can be,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest on the vaccine rollout

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332