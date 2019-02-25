Grenfell reviewer says flammable cladding must go urgently before Melbourne ‘catastrophe’

Flammable cladding must be removed from Melbourne’s skyscrapers and urgently, says the engineer leading the review into London’s catastrophic Grenfell blaze.

Dame Judith Hackitt told Neil Mitchell it wasn’t worth taking any risks.

Dame Judith spent a year examining Britain’s building regulations and fire laws after 72 people died in the horrific blaze at the public housing tower.

She’s found many similarities between the construction industries in Britain and Australia.

“From a UK perspective, we learned that lesson in the most awful way you can,” Dame Judith said on 3AW.

She said Australia had the chance to avoid a tragedy like Grenfell.

“We need to get on with this,” she said.

“You’ve got a real opportunity here in Australia to fix the problem before a catastrophic event does happen.”

