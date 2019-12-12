Greta Thunberg, who ‘triggers a lot of older white blokes’, named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year.
Unsurprisingly, it’s been the source of great debate.
Neil Mitchell quizzed Greens leader Richard Di Natale about the decision, questioning whether there was somebody behind the scenes “pulling the strings”.
“Greta Thunberg obviously triggers a lot of older white blokes,” Richard Di Natale said on 3AW Mornings.
That comment drew a swift response from Neil.
“I’m sorry for my colour, Richard,” he said.
