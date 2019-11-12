Greyhound racing boss sees silver lining in live-bait scandal

Greyhound racing insiders have dobbed in rogue trainers accused of using possums in the latest live-baiting scandal.

The CEO of Greyhound Racing Victoria Alan Clayton has revealed to Ross and John covert tactics were also used during the investigation, which has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

“We’ve had the industry itself participating in actually getting us information which I’m really, really reassured by because that means there’s no cone of silence,” he said.

“People are prepared to protect the industry by dobbing in people that are doing the wrong thing.”

Three Victorian trainers have been suspended and could face criminal charges.

“I’m just pleased to see we are capable of hunting people down and making sure that we eradicate inappropriate practices,” Mr Clayton said.

Image credit: contrastaddict