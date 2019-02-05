Gridlock guide for the PM: Your nominations for our most congested roads

Some of Melbourne’s most congested roads are set to be upgraded, with the federal government pledging $260 million to bust the busiest bottlenecks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on town for a three-day tour of Melbourne’s road network.

Among roads to be improved are:

The Calder

The Hume

Ballarto Road at Skye

Fitzsimons Lane at Eltham

Urban Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge told Neil Mitchell with population growth the infrastructure “simply hasn’t been keeping up”.

“So this is a series of smaller projects, some of those local congestion hotspots, sometimes it can be a small local intersection which really causes people grief,” Mr Tudge said.

Neil asked the minister what is the most important fix in Victoria is, in his view.

“One is the Tulla airport rail,” he replied.

“And the Monash constantly needs upgrading.”