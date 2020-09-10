3AW
Grocery council shoots down Christmas food shortage suggestions

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The Australian Food and Grocery Council is urging Victorians not to panic, saying there will not be shortages of Christmas food staples due to coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci reportedly warned the government there could be shortages of Christmas staples such as some meats, vegetables and seafood if Stage 4 restrictions limiting the number of workers allowed on site at warehouse and distribution centres are not lifted soon.

Deputy CEO of the Australian Food and Grocery Council, Dr Geoffrey Annison, disagrees.

“I think he was raising legitimate concerns but on the other hand we still think that the supply chain is well under control,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We think that at the current trajectory … the restrictions on the supply chain will ease.

“We don’t think there will be any problems with supplies at Christmas.”

Press PLAY below for more.

