Group of youths pinch phones from Barkly Square store

1 min ago
A group of youths have stolen a handful of phones from the Optus store at Barkly Square.

And witnesses say they then tried to do the same at Telstra.

Police have confirmed they’re investigating the incident at Brunswick.

It’s understood up to six youths entered the store about 3.30pm and stole a small number of mobile phones.

The youths ran towards Weston Street.

No one was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

