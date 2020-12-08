Growing concern for missing one-year-old last seen in Officer

Concerns are growing for a one-year-old Pakenham girl who hasn’t been seen in four days.

Aleena Calaki was last seen with her mother, Liridona Calaki, at about 7pm on December 5.

The pair were spotted at a shopping centre on Cardinia Road, Officer, and haven’t been seen since.

Police are concerned for Aleena’s welfare due to the time she has been missing.

Anyone who has seen Aleena, or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to call Pakenham Police Station on 5945 2500.