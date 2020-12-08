3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Growing concern for missing one-year-old..

Growing concern for missing one-year-old last seen in Officer

7 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Growing concern for missing one-year-old last seen in Officer

Concerns are growing for a one-year-old Pakenham girl who hasn’t been seen in four days.

Aleena Calaki was last seen with her mother, Liridona Calaki, at about 7pm on December 5.

The pair were spotted at a shopping centre on Cardinia Road, Officer, and haven’t been seen since.

Police are concerned for Aleena’s welfare due to the time she has been missing.

Anyone who has seen Aleena, or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to call Pakenham Police Station on 5945 2500.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332