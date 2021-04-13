Growing fears for camper who vanished from Victorian border town three days ago

The search for a missing camper last seen in a town on the Victoria-NSW border is stretching into a third day.

NSW man, Christopher Fowell, was last seen at a camping ground on Playground Road in Bendoc at about 11am on Saturday.

The 54-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

There are fears for his welfare because he was not dressed for the extreme overnight weather conditions.

He was last seen wearing shorts, no shoes and possibly a windbreaker, and has a plaster on his right arm.

His personal belongings were left at his campsite.

“The information we have so far is he potentially went out for a walk,” Acting Inspector Wayne Rothwell told Dee Dee.

Police, including the search and rescue squad and mounted branch, along with Bush Search and Rescue Victoria, the SES, and VicForests, have been searching for him for three days.

Investigators have re-released an image of Christopher in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Christopher is urged to contact Triple Zero.

