Growing fears for missing St Albans man with dementia

8 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
UPDATE: Ratko has been found in Kealba. He has been taken to hospital for a check up but appears to be okay.

Fears are growing for a missing St Albans man with dementia.

Ratko was last seen at Sunshine Hospital at about 4pm on Friday.

With the weather warming up over the weekend, and soaring temperatures expected again today, police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

The 79-year-old is described as 198cm tall with a solid build and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a striped tan top and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Ratko is urged to call Triple Zero.

