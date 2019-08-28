Growing pains: Unchecked growth of Melbourne could cause big problems

Melbourne has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the developed world.

Often Melbournians have spoken out about the pains associated with that growth.

Sir Howard Bernstein, former Chief Executive of the Manchester City Council says our rapid growth is a good thing, but has warned that unchecked growth can cause big problems.

“In Manchester we’ve looked at linking train stations with buses, not everyone can live near a station,” said Sir Howard Bernstein who is credible for revitalising UK city, Manchester.

“It has to be managed growth, infrastructure and wider public facilities have to grow alongside population.

