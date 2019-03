It’s been revealed almost 1 in 20 petrol pumps aren’t delivering the amount of petrol the pump says it is.

So, a national audit is going to be conducted next week.

“It’s concerning,” Mark McKenzie from the Australasian Convenience and Petrol Marketers Association told 3AW Drive.

“One of the key issues here is that consumers need to be able to trust petrol pumps.”

