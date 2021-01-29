Grubby and Dee Dee reunite after almost a YEAR apart!

Melbourne radio icons Dee Dee Dunleavy and Peter ‘Grubby’ Stubbs have long been the best of friends, both off and on air.

And while they spoke regularly during lockdown, both off and on air, the duo last saw each other in person on March 15 last year.

To put that into perspective, it was the day the Victorian Government announced the Formula 1 Grand Prix was being abandoned due to COVID-19.

Understandably, the pair were quite excited and emotional when Grubby arrived to join Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons on Friday!

