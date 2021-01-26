‘Grubby’ Melbourne: Massive surge in rubbish and graffiti complaints reported to councils

There was a huge surge in the number of complaints made to Melbourne councils via clean-up app, Snap Send Solve, last year.

Reports of overgrown vegetation surged by 284 per cent in 2020, compared to 2019 figures.

Dumped rubbish reports were up by 43 per cent, while graffiti complaints were up 52 per cent.

There were a staggering 16,462 abandoned trolleys reported in 2020, and 16,500 graffiti complaints.

Snap Send Solve CEO Daniel Gorog says Melbourne is “turning pretty grubby”.

But Mr Gorog says easier reporting methods are also partially responsible for the rise in complaints.

“Snap Send Solve is also giving people a really easy way to let the right people know,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Yarra Riverkeeper, Andrew Kelly, says pollution in the Yarra “might have even got a little bit better” due to the lack of events held in 2020.

“Polystyrene is always the biggest element … but now, of course, masks have been added,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for more.

Councils with the best Snap Send Solve customer satisfaction ratings:

Port Phillip

Stonnington

Whitehorse

Mornington Peninsula

Councils with the worst Snap Send Solve customer satisfaction ratings: