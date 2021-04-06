Guest actor on Neighbours alleges ‘multiple racist’ incidents on set of iconic TV show

A guest actor on Neighbours says she’s been left traumatised over “multiple racist” incidents while on set.

Shareena Clanton says she heard the “N-word” used twice on set, detailing other incidents that left her uncomfortable and offended.

3AW’s resident showbiz guru, Peter Ford, said it painted an “ugly picture” of what happened on the set of the iconic TV show.

“This is the sort of story that will get international attention,” he said.

“Neighbours is still a very popular show throughout the UK, so the British tabloids are going to pick up on this.”

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)