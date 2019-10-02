Gun, ammo and drugs allegedly uncovered during dramatic arrest

A sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and drugs have allegedly been found and police have been forced to taser a man while arresting four people at Broadmeadows.

It comes following an investigation into a Brunswick carjacking on September 14.

3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File was alerted to the arrests in a carpark at the corner of Pearcedale Parade and Johnstone Street in Broadmeadows on Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police confirmed it had arrested four people on Tuesday afternoon;

A 34-year-old man (who was tasered during the arrest).

A 28-year-old man from Lalor.

A 23-year-old woman from Craigieburn.

A 30-year-old man from Wallan.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered an alleged sawn-off double barrel shotgun, quantity of ammunition and suspected drugs.

The 34-year-old from Mernda has been charged with carjacking, conduct endangering person, prohibited person possess firearm, possess ammunition, possess drug of dependence namely GHB and ICE and; was processed in relation to outstanding warrants.

The 28-year-old man from Lalor and the 23-year-old woman from Craigieburn were interviewed in relation to outstanding warrants; the woman also charged with possessing a drug of dependence namely ice.

The trio have all been remanded to appear at Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court today.

A 30-year-old man from Wallan has been charged with possess drug of dependence namely GHB and ICE and interviewed in relation to outstanding warrants.

He has been bailed to appear at Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court on April 2, 2020.

The Mernda man’s charges follow an incident in Walton Street Brunswick on Saturday, September 14, where a man and woman’s car was stolen as they were backing out of a driveway about 9am.

The pair, aged in their 70s, weren’t injured during the incident however it will be alleged one of the victims had to jump out of the way of the car as the offender tried to get away.