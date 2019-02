A man has been shot in the stomach at St Albans this morning.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 20s or early 30s, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at a property on Conrad Street about 6.15am.

He’s been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigators are yet to say exactly when he was shot or how many people were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.