Man shot in the face, gunman on the run after Point Cook shooting overnight

5 hours ago
3AW NEWS

A gunman is on the run after a shooting in Point Cook last night.

The shooting occurred at a house which backs onto the water on Spraypoint Drive in Point Cook.

Police say the 53-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in the attack and was taken to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a critical condition just before 11pm.

3AW Police reporter Pat Mitchell told Ross and John police are expected to provide an update on his condition soon.

“He’s suffered very serious injuries,” Pat said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Investigators are yet to identify the gunman who fled following the shooting.

Detectives have established a crime scene at the location and are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1300 333 000.

Image: Nine News Melbourne

