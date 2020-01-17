Gunman on the run after violent attempted carjacking in Melbourne’s east

Police are searching for a man who fired a shot through a car window in an attempted carjacking in Vermont South.

A 56-year-old Kilsyth man was stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection of Burwood Highway and Hanover Road when he was approached by the armed carjacker just before 11am.

The offender demanded the man get out of his car and when he refused the gunman fired a shot through his window before fleeing.

Fortunately, the victim was uninjured in the incident.

Police are saturating the area, going door to door looking for the gunman, and the Air Wing has been deployed.

3AW police reporter Pat Mitchell said the community is in shock.

“I was talking to some of the nearby shop owners here and they couldn’t believe it. When I told them what happened they actually didn’t believe me!,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

The gunman is described as male, aged in his 20s, perceived to be of African appearance, approximately 188cm tall and has black curly hair. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and blue runners.

Anyone who witnesses someone matching the offender’s description is urged not to approach and to call 000 immediately.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppers.com.au