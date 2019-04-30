Gunman on the run following Hampton Park shooting

Police are searching for a gunman following the shooting of a 30 year old man in Melbourne’s south east this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the shooting, a house on Fulham Close, Hampton Park, at around 9.30am.

The victim was taken to The Alfred hospital with a lower body gunshot wound, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

Neighbours say there was a police raid at the same Fulham Close address two months ago.

7 News reporter Paul Dowsley told Tom Elliott police are still at the scene of the shooting.

He said two other people were in the house when the shooting occurred.

A black Commodore with the number plate ‘JAILB8’ was pictured outside the house.

Paul Dowsley said it’s not clear whether the car is connected to the house or the shooting.

Police at a Hampton Park home where a man was shot this morning in what police believe was a targeted attack. And yes, the car rego outside is the equivalent of “JAILBAIT”. pic.twitter.com/JMVtfqRARq — Paul Dowsley (@pauldowsley7) April 30, 2019

Police urge witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au