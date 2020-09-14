3AW
Gunshots fired as eyewitness narrates police shooting at Lilydale Marketplace

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

(Image: Google Maps)

A dramatic police incident has unfolded in the car park at Lilydale Marketplace.

Pauline phoned Neil Mitchell just after 9am, when she saw police draw their guns on a knife-wielding man.

She narrated the whole ordeal live on air.

Press PLAY below for Pauline’s account of the moments leading up to the shooting.

“He wasn’t in an agitated state … I don’t know what he did that caused them to actually let loose with gunshots,” Pauline said.

“It looks like they’ve taken him down.”

Police have confirmed the man was shot in the upper body.

He is receiving medical treatment at the scene and is in a serious condition.

An air ambulance has been dispatched.

Neil Mitchell
News
