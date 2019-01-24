3AW
Gut health specialist Dr Michael Mosley joins Ross and John in the studio

1 hour ago
Ross and John

Dr Michael Mosley returned to 3AW Breakfast this morning, to discuss his new book and online program, The Fast 800.

Dr Mosley told Ross and John the 800 refers to 800 calories, and how the diet differs to his original 5:2 diet.

Click PLAY below to jump in the studio

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

3AW Listeners have been offered 20% off Dr Mosley’s online Fast 800 Program.

To take advantage, head to www.thefast800.com and if you sign up, enter the discount code F8003AW20

