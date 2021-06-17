3AW
Gut-wrenching email reveals heartbreaking reality of Victoria’s COVID-19 rules

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Gut-wrenching email reveals heartbreaking reality of Victoria’s COVID-19 rules

A heartbreaking email from a father of three who has just been diagnosed with cancer has highlighted how hard COVID-19 rules are hitting Victorians.

The father was diagnosed with lymphoma at Sandringham Hospital last Monday, and was told he needed to stay for treatment.

He hasn’t been able to see his partner or children — aged four, six and eight — since, because visitors aren’t allowed in hospitals.

And he’s due to start 21 days of chemotherapy on Monday, so expects he will be separated from his family for at least a month.

“I can dine, I can go to the footy, I can meet friends, go to the pub, but I can’t see my wife and kids before such a major stage in my life,” he wrote in the gut-wrenching email.

Press PLAY below to hear the powerful and emotional message in full

 

Neil Mitchell
News
