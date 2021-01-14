3AW
GWS captain says he’s ‘reflected’ on a difficult 2020

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Article image for GWS captain says he’s ‘reflected’ on a difficult 2020

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio says he’s spent the last few months thinking about the difficulty of the 2020 season and how he can improve on it going into 2021.

The 27-year-old struggled to get going in the disrupted 2020 season, and was even dropped for one game because of his performance.

Speaking on Sportsday the Giants midfielder says he’s been looking at how he can come back as a better player.

“I’ve just been taking the last few months to reflect on what it is that got the better of our team, and what got the better of me, and how I can change that,” he said.

“I was fortunate enough to be vice-captain for a number of years… And I probably just tried to think about changing too many things.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sportsday
FootballSports
