GWS says there’s zero chance of Leon Cameron being sacked as coach
GWS says Leon Cameron’s contract extension is a “formality” to happen.
“He’s been a very good coach of this club and has got us to finals four years in a row and won finals every year, which no other coach in the competition has been able to do,” Giants chief executive Dave Matthews told 3AW Football.
“We have a lot of confidence in him.
“That will be just a formality.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)