3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

GWS says there’s zero chance of Leon Cameron being sacked as coach

2 hours ago
3AW Football

GWS says Leon Cameron’s contract extension is a “formality” to happen.

“He’s been a very good coach of this club and has got us to finals four years in a row and won finals every year, which no other coach in the competition has been able to do,” Giants chief executive Dave Matthews told 3AW Football.

“We have a lot of confidence in him.

“That will be just a formality.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332