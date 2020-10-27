Gym owner slams ‘confusing and ambiguous’ reopening rules

Melbourne gyms are set to reopen on November 9, after lengthy closures due to COVID-19, but many gym owners and gym-goers say the reopening restrictions don’t make sense.

Under the reopening rules, gyms are restricted to 20 people per venue, with a density limit of one person per eight square metres.

Indoor fitness classes may only have 10 participants, subject to density limits.

Those doing “strenuous” activity like running will be exempt from wearing masks in gyms, but weightlifters must wear masks under the rules.

Owner of Doherty’s Gyms, Tony Doherty, says the rules are “very contradictory and ambiguous”.

He says it will be “almost impossible in some cases” for weightlifters to exercise in a mask.

“Some people train really high intensity,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“That’s harder than boxing or running!”

Mr Doherty says the fitness industry has not been consulted by the government while formulating the rules.

