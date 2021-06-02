3AW
‘Had a lot of practice’: Education expert downplays concern over extension of remote learning

9 hours ago
Ross and Russel
There are calls for all Melbourne students to return to classrooms, amid fears more remote learning will put children at risk of falling behind in their learning.

While Melbourne Year 11 and Year 12 students will return to onsite learning tomorrow, all other year levels at Melbourne schools will continue with remote learning.

But president of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, Colin Axup, says schools “were prepared” for remote learning this time around, and it shouldn’t cause as many disruptions as it did last year.

“We’ve had a lot of practice in doing and delivering remote learning,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think teachers last year learnt what worked and what didn’t in that online environment, adapted their techniques, adapted how they delivered the information and how they engaged with students.

“Schools will get on with whatever decision is made.”

But he said both students and teachers will welcome a return to classrooms when it comes.

“Teachers much prefer to be in a classroom with their students,” he said.

“Young people … the absence of being at school made them realise the importance of actually being there.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the remote learning situation from Mr Axup

Ross and Russel
News
