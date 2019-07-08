Advertisement
Hadfield supermarket attack: Police hunt for assailant who punched a man in the head
Police are searching for a man following a serious assault in Hadfield last month.
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was walking out of a supermarket on the corner of West Street and Guem Street at 7.30pm on June 29 when a man bumped into him.
The pair had a brief discussion before the attacker punched the victim in the head.
The victim was knocked unconscious and hospitalised with serious injuries including a broken jaw.
The offender fled from the scene.
Police have released footage (below) of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Press PLAY below to watch the footage.