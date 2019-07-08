3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hadfield supermarket attack: Police hunt..

Hadfield supermarket attack: Police hunt for assailant who punched a man in the head

42 mins ago
3AW News

Police are searching for a man following a serious assault in Hadfield last month.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was walking out of a supermarket on the corner of West Street and Guem Street at 7.30pm on June 29 when a man bumped into him.

The pair had a brief discussion before the attacker punched the victim in the head.

The victim was knocked unconscious and hospitalised with serious injuries including a broken jaw.

The offender fled from the scene.

Police have released footage (below) of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Press PLAY below to watch the footage.

 

 

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332