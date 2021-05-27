Haematologist shares what’s known about AstraZeneca blood clots

COVID-19 vaccination has been extended to all Victorians over 40s from tomorrow, but there is still some vaccine hesitancy in the community.

Dee Dee says vaccination is “the one thing that’s within the control of each and every one of us” as Victoria is plunged back into lockdown.

Dr James McFadyen, a haemotologist and research fellow at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, says he understands where the hesitancy has come from.

“I think it’s natural for people to be concerned,” he told Dee Dee.

But he says the AstraZeneca vaccine risk is “very low”, with about one-in-100,000 affected, and health workers now know how to treat vaccine-induced clots.

“We now have very good systems in place with regard to diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

“The benefits of getting the vaccine, at the moment, for the vast majority of people, clearly outweigh the risks.”

Current medical advice suggests people with a history of blood clots are not at elevated risk of vaccine-induced clots.

“These blood clots occur by a very different process to normal blood clots,” he said.

“In the vast majority of cases patients who have got a history of blood clots don’t seem to be at any increased risk of this rare side effect.”

Dr McFadyen says anyone who is concerned about the vaccine should consult with their GP or specialist.

