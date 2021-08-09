Hairdresser ‘gobsmacked’ by the advice she got while seeking financial help during lockdown

A struggling Melbourne hairdresser who is unable to work due to lockdown called Business Victoria seeking financial help, and instead was told to meditate.

Knox hairdresser, Joanne Fuller, says she was “gobsmacked” by the advice she was given when she spoke to a micro-business concierge at Business Victoria.

“I thought that was to help direct me through the right channels to access small business COVID support, but instead it was just advice on how to get through the day,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I got some advice on how to get a free online mindfulness program and a small business adaption program on basically how to promote my business.

“I’ve got a tax bill here, I’ve got a mortgage to pay. None of that is going to help me!”

