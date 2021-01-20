Two teenagers airlifted to hospital and more injured in collision on Great Ocean Road

Two teenagers have been airlifted to hospital, and another three people have been taken by road ambulance, after a car vs bus smash on the Great Ocean Road.

The bus, which was carrying 11 passengers, collided with a Holden Commodore at Separation Creek.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10.30am.

Emergency crews worked for an hour to free one of the two teenage girls trapped in the car.

Both teenagers were airlifted to hospital and are being monitored.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The Great Ocean Road is closed in both directions between Lorne and Wye River.