Half a dozen teens charged over police pursuit

7 hours ago
Half a dozen teens have been charged following a pursuit in Melbourne’s south east.

The chase ended on Rata Street at Wheelers Hill around 11.30 on Saturday night.

Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were taken into custody, while three others – aged 15, 17 and 18 – allegedly ran from the stolen Mercedes on foot and were arrested nearby.

Police will allege the vehicle was stolen from an Elsternwick property that morning.

All six teens have been remanded in custody on multiple charges including theft and handle stolen goods.

