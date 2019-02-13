Half a kilometre of sky rail is coming to Toorak

FIRST WITH NEIL MITCHELL

About 550 metres of sky rail, nine metres high at its tallest point, is coming to Melbourne’s inner east.

As Neil Mitchell revealed this morning, the sky rail will replace the Toorak Road level crossing.

“When you pull off the freeway at Toorak Road, and head up towards Toorak and the boom gates come down and you get stuck there for ages,” Neil said.

“It’s been earmarked for removal but they haven’t said how.

“I can tell you a decision has been made.

“There will be half a kilometre of sky rail, nine metres at its highest point.

“If you live in that area, how do you feel about sky rail coming to Toorak?”

Level Crossing Removal Authority boss Kevin Devlin says consultations were held with the community in December.

Alicia Byrne, 3AW State Political reporter told Neil residents were only told about the sky rail this morning.

“They said that over the next few days they’ll have people out doorknocking,” Alicia said.

“It’ll run between Kooyong and Taronga stations.”

“If you live in that area, the value of your house has just plummeted,” Neil said.

“Do you get compensation for that?”

The level crossing will be removed by 2021.