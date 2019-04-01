Half-naked protesters break Brexit deadlock (momentarily)

Photo: James Heappey/PA Wire

Members of a climate change action group have stripped half-naked in the House of Common’s glass-walled public gallery during a Brexit debate.

Some also appeared to glue themselves to the glass.

The protesters, from Extinction Rebellion, stripped themselves topless and to their underpants with show “climate justice now” painted on their backs.

The partial nudity broke up another dire week of Brexit debate and deadlock.

MPs are seeking to break a stalemate over Britain’s departure from the European Union by trying to force Prime Minister Theresa May to pursue much closer economic ties than the deal she negotiated.

After a tumultuous few weeks in which May’s divorce strategy was rejected by MPs for a third time, despite her offer to quit if it passed, the future direction of Brexit remains mired in confusion and acrimony.

Three days after the date on which Britain was originally due to leave the EU, it is still uncertain how, when or even whether the United Kingdom will say goodbye to the bloc it joined 46 years ago.