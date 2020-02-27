Half of Australian year 10 students don’t meet benchmark for scientific literacy

Half of all Australian year 10 students do not meet the NAPLAN benchmark for scientific literacy.

And one in three don’t know the reason why we have day and night.

Professor Deborah Corrigan, Professor of Maths Science & Technology at Monash University, told Tom Elliott it was concerning, but not necessarily surprising.

“Scientific literacy is the use of our scientific knowledge, whereas the curriculum is still far more focused on acquiring the scientific knowledge,” she explained.

“So there’s a slight difference there.”

