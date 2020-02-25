Hallam woman charged with terror offences

A woman has been charged with terror offences following raids on her Hallam home on Tuesday.

The woman, 22, is accused of encouraging and trying to help a person travel to fight with Islamic State in Syria and Iraq in 2016.

It is also alleged the accused formed an online association with an Australian male fighter and member of Islamic State in Syria and supported the male in his role with Islamic State in 2015.

The accused has been charged with the following offences:

Perform services for a person who is intending to enter a foreign country and engage in hostile activity, contrary to section 119.4.(5) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth)

Recruiting a person to participate in the activities of a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 102.4 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth)

Associating with a terrorist organisation, contrary to section 102.8 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

The maximum penalty associated with these offences includes up to life imprisonment.

The Australian Federal Police said the investigation had not found any current or impending threat to the community.