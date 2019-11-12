Hamish and Andy reveal how far they’ll go for sweet revenge

Hamish and Andy joined 3AW’s own radio kings Ross and John this morning.

The comedy duo talked holding a grudge and planning a holiday for your best friend…

They do all three in their new television program, Hamish and Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday.

On the program, Hamish planned for Andy to settle a 10-year-old grudge.

“Hamish tracked down a kid who ten years ago, in Texas, tackled me and put my bottom teeth through my top lip,” Andy said.

“I thought Andy might like to get this guy back, who is now a 26-year-old P.E. teacher,” Hamish replied.

The duo drove all the way to the middle of Texas to seek “sweet” revenge…

Press PLAY below to see how it unfolded!

Hamish and Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday premieres on Channel Nine at 7pm. Sunday November 17.