Hamish Blake reveals his ‘one condition’ of moving to Sydney and ‘biggest threat’ in the Lego Masters studio

5 hours ago
in studio with ross and russel
Article image for Hamish Blake reveals his ‘one condition’ of moving to Sydney and ‘biggest threat’ in the Lego Masters studio

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake joined Ross and Russel in studio on Tuesday morning after the super-successful show returned to TV screens on Monday night!

The popular comedian recently moved to Sydney after spending his entire life in Melbourne and revealed he had “one condition” before moving.

He also revealed the biggest threat in the Lego Masters studio and why his plan to attend Saturday night’s clash between Melbourne and Richmond at the MCG is now looking unlikely!

Click PLAY below to jump in the studio with Ross, Russel and Hamish!

 

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

in studio with ross and russel
News
