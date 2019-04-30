Hamish Blake shares the answer to an age-old Lego question

Radio and television personality Hamish Blake joined Ross and John in studio for the first time.

The Lego Masters host chatted about overestimating your children and stepping on Lego, and traded parenting tips with Ross and John.

He also shared the answer to an age-old question: Are there extra pieces of Lego in a box, or does having leftover pieces mean you’ve built your model wrong?

Press PLAY below to watch Hamish in studio with Ross and John this morning.