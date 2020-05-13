A Melbourne school will temperature test hundreds of students daily when school returns

When school returns later this month, a slew of measures will be in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Schools will be expected to stagger start times and lunch breaks, while staff will have to practice social distancing.

But one Melbourne school is taking preventative measures one step further.

About 320 students in Prep, Grade 1 and Grade 2 will have their temperature taken daily when they return to Hampton Primary School on May 26.

Hampton Primary School Principal Sue Knight, said it’ll be a big job, but it’s manageable.

“We have a device that allows us to check the temperatures very quickly,” she told Neil Mitchell.

But when the rest of Hampton Primary School’s 660 students return on June 9, the school may have to reassess.

“It may be that we do a random selection of students at that stage,” Ms Bell said.

The school has been taking the temperature of all students who have been attending face-to-face learning during the lockdown period.

Image: Google Maps