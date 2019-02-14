Hanson adviser banned from parliament, rival MP admits to “putting blood” on One Nation leader’s door

Pauline Hanson’s chief adviser has been stripped of his parliamentary pass and banned over an ugly scuffle with Brian Burston.

And Mr Burston, a former One Nation member who quit last year and since joined Clive Palmer’s newly relaunched United Australia Party, has admitted to putting blood on Ms Hanson’s door.

The revolting spat escalated this week.

Mr Burston and James Ashby grappled with each other in the foyer of Parliament House on Wednesday night.

It’s since sparked an inquiry from parliament’s top officers and the Australian Federal Police.

Senator Burston alleges the One Nation leader made unwanted sexual advances towards him, sparking the ugly clash.

Ms Hanson denies those claims.