Happy 107th Birthday: Elizabeth Jordan’s secret to longevity

Bocce, bowls and bus trips.

Three of the things 107-year-old Elizabeth Jordan credits her longevity to.

Elizabeth (above, pictured on last year’s birthday) still lives in her own home, by herself, in Ipswich, QLD.

She told Tony Jones what she gets up to, to keep her body and mind active.

“The secret is, don’t sit at home, there’s always places to go,” she said.

“I go on two bus trips in a month.

“Then through the week I play bocce and I play weekly indoor bowls.

“I think that’s the main thing, it’s better to get out and meet people and have friends.”

Image: Elizabeth at last year’s birthday party