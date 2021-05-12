3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hardware store shelves stripped bare..

Hardware store shelves stripped bare amid serious timber shortage

6 hours ago
red hot tip
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Hardware store shelves stripped bare amid serious timber shortage

RED HOT TIP

Victoria is in the midst of a serious timber shortage which is driving up construction costs at a staggering rate.

The shelves at several Bunnings stores have been stripped bare.

Jason, who sent a photo of the Mornington store (above) says staff “have no idea when it’s getting restocked”.

“I know that store extremely well and I’ve never seen it empty,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to hear Jason’s call to Neil Mitchell


Housing Industry Association Melbourne East Metro Branch chair, Tim Renwick, says the shortage is reaching crisis point.

“We’re now starting to see site theft of timber … out on building sites,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s a real thing and clients are facing hold ups out there on sites.”

Mr Renwick says the pandemic affecting timber imports, and local bushfires, are behind the shortage.

“We import 80 per cent of our timber and that just stopped overnight,” he said.

“We’re looking at about an 11 per cent increase overall in building materials this year alone.

“The cost of containers bringing stuff in from overseas has gone up 300 per cent”

Press PLAY below for more details on the shortage from Mr Renwick

The shelves at Bunnings in Croydon have also been almost completely cleared of timber.

Bunnings hardware store shelves with almost no timber left

Hardware store shelves almost entirely cleared of timber at Traralgon

Hardware store in Carrum Downs with almost no timber left on shelves

red hot tip
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332