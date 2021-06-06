3AW
Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby girl

18 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple’s baby girl, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” a statement from the pair read.

The new arrival’s name is a nod to both the Queen and the late Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth has long been known as Lilibet within the family.

Press PLAY below for more from UK reporter Malcolm Stuart

Image: Mark Cuthbert / Getty

