Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple’s baby girl, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on Friday morning in Santa Barbara, California.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” a statement from the pair read.

The new arrival’s name is a nod to both the Queen and the late Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth has long been known as Lilibet within the family.

Image: Mark Cuthbert / Getty