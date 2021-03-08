3AW
Harry and Meghan interview ‘highlights irrelevance’ of royals to Australia

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Harry and Meghan interview ‘highlights irrelevance’ of royals to Australia

Those attached with the Australian republic movement say they hope the latest scandal engulfing the royal family will “trigger” debate over Australia’s ties to the monarchy.

“I think it highlights the irrelevance of the royal family to the lives of the average Australian,” Labor’s republic spokesperson, Matt Thistlethwaite, told Neil Mitchell on Tuesday.

“We should be able to choose who we want as our next head of state, be that democratically or otherwise.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

News
