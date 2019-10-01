Harry and Meghan sue newspaper over private letters, amid ‘deepest fears’

Prince Harry has issued an emotional statement invoking the death of his mother to announce he’s suing a British newspaper.

The legal action is against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers.

Harry and Meghan claim it unlawfully published one of Meghan’s private letters.

In the statement, Prince Harry says his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” Harry wrote.

“As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world — on every level — we have never needed responsible media more

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.

“Though we have continued to put on a brave face — as so many of you can relate to — I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe.

“One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.

“Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations — something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.”